Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 71 after MUM vs TEL PKL 2023 match

U Mumba finished 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after playing out a thrilling draw in their last match of the season against the Telugu Titans. The Titans and U Mumba settled for a 45-45 tie in Panchkula to end their season on a memorable note.

Both sides earned three points each from Tuesday's contest. U Mumba ended with 45 points from 22 matches, having registered six wins, 13 defeats, and one tie this season.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans took the wooden spoon home by finishing 12th. The Titans finished with 21 points from 22 matches, managing only a couple of wins in season 10.

U Mumba and Telugu Titans will aim to work on their strategies during the season break. Both teams ended in the bottom three of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The two franchises have played in the PKL playoffs before. In fact, U Mumba even won the trophy in season two. Thus, fans expect them to bounce back in season 11.

Haryana Steelers can finish 4th in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

The final day of PKL 10's league round will take place on Wednesday in Panchkula. Home team Haryana Steelers will be up against Bengaluru Bulls, while UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan.

A win for the Steelers can help them move up from fifth to fourth position in the standings. Even Paltan have an opportunity to attain the pole spot by defeating the 11th-placed Yoddhas. The Bulls, who are ninth right now, have a chance to finish eighth by registering a win over the Steelers on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see which teams emerge victorious on the final evening of the Panchkula leg. The PKL action will then move to Hyderabad for the season's playoff matches.