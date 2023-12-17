Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

The 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 saw Puneri Paltan take on table-toppers Bengal Warriors at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. After losing their last match, Puneri Paltan came back roaring and thrashed the Bengal Warriors 49-19.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season. The Warriors were outclassed by the hosts in all departments as the former looked clueless throughout the game.

Puneri Paltan exerted dominance right from the start as they secured an 8-point lead with the score reading 20-12 in the first half. Bengal Warriors’ skipper, Maninder Singh secured two super raids, however, the Paltan did manage to keep him out of the mat half the time.

Puneri Paltan’s defense’s effectiveness on the mat was noteworthy. They had secured 12 tackle points as compared to Bengal Warriors’ 2 in the first 20 minutes.

Bengal Warriors, though, had an edge over Paltan as far as the raid points were concerned, thanks to Maninder’s super raids. Aslam Imandar, who has been impressive with the raiding so far, surprised everyone with his defending skills. He completed a high-five only in the first half of the game.

Bengal Warriors continued to falter in the second half as they suffered all-out thrice. Skipper Maninder Singh’s body language too didn’t look good as he also failed to secure points as the game progressed.

Unfortunately, he didn't have a lot of support as Pune’s defense just didn’t let the Warriors gain any momentum. The likes of Aslam, and Mohit Goyat turned all-rounders as all of them contributed significantly in the defense.

Paltan's defense continued to roar in the second half, picking up 12 tackle points as compared to Bengal’s solitary point. They scored the most number of tackle points in a single match by a team i.e., 12.

Skipper Aslam Mustafa led the way in all departments as he returned with 10 points, while Pankaj Mohite picked up 12 points.