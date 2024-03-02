Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

Fans witnessed the high-octane final panga of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday, March 1.

The Pro Kabaddi League got a new champion as Puneri Paltan won their first-ever PKL trophy after defeating Haryana Steelers in the summit clash.

In a closely-fought encounter, the Pune-based franchise managed to see off the Steelers from Haryana 28-25 to seal the championship.

The game began at a slow pace as both teams played on the do-or-die raids and adopted the safety-first approach. However, Puneri Paltan managed to grab a slender three-point lead at the end of the first half with the scoreline reading 13-10 in their favor.

The second half had more nervy moments for both sides as they clinched 15 points combined during the final 20 minutes. In the end, Puneri Paltan managed to hold their three-point lead and secured a famous win to break the Haryana Steelers’ hearts.

Defensive prowesses help Puneri Paltan win their first-ever PKL title

The Paltan from Pune entered the tournament as the pre-tournament favorites and their record-breaking run in the league justified the tag. Puneri Paltan had in-form attack and defense simultaneously throughout the tournament.

However, it was Puneri Paltan’s defense that overshadowed their attack in the final. Puneri Paltan scored 17 raid points and nine tackle points against the Steelers. At the same time, the Haryana Steelers also scored 17 raid points on the night.

However, in the defense, the Haryana-based franchise managed only five tackle points in the big final. Meanwhile, Pankaj Mohite was the star in the raiding department for Puneri Paltan with nine raid points.

Mohit Goyat also chipped in with five raid points, and Gaurav Khatri bagged four tackle points in the defense to change the complexion of the game.

On the other hand, Shivam Patare scored six raid points for Haryana Steelers but he didn’t get any support from the other raiders. Siddharth Desai clinched four raid points from the bench but he failed to win it for his team.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers had a miserable day in the defense as Mohit was their best defender on the mat with three tackle points.