Pro Kabaddi 2023: Telugu Titans name Srinivas Reddy as new head coach for PKL 10

The Telugu Titans have appointed Srinivas Reddy as their new head coach ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Reddy has worked as a coach for the Titans in the past as well. Under his coaching, the Titans finished second in the points table in the fourth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Despite having one of the strongest squads in the PKL, the Telugu Titans have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last five seasons. They finished last in the points table in the previous two seasons, which is why the team owners have decided to introduce a new head coach.

Venkatesh Goud was the head coach of the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022, but he has now been replaced by Srinivas Reddy. Reddy has a ton of coaching experience under his belt. As mentioned earlier, he helped the Titans finish second in the points table in PKL Season 4.

Apart from that, Reddy worked as a coach for Team India in the Kabaddi Masters 2018. He was also the head coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2018/19. He also worked as a coach for South Korea in 2014.

Can Srinivas Reddy help Telugu Titans win their 1st title in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Srinivas Reddy was the last coach to lead the Titans team to the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League. Since then, the team has always finished in the lower half of the points table.

The Titans will likely make a few changes to their squad as well ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023. They had some big names like Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Surjeet Singh in their team last year.

It will be interesting to see which of the aforementioned big names retain their places in the Titans squad ahead of the PKL 2023 Auction.

Poll : 0 votes