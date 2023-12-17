Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C: Who won yesterday’s PKL 2023 match?

The 26th match of the PKL 2023 witnessed two teams in the bottom half of the points table clashing against each other. In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans locked horns against Dabang Delhi K.C., and Delhi clinched a comfortable victory. The score stood at 51-40 at the end of the day, showing Dabang Delhi K.C's dominance in all departments.

Ashu Malik was the star performer of the day, inflicting a Super 10 and garnering 16 total points under his belt. He stood out with the Naveen Express himself, scoring another Super 10, adding to the total of Dabang Delhi K.C.

Just before the end of the first half, Dabang Delhi inflicted an All-Out over the Telugu Titans. With the kind of start the raiders gave them, they dominated the first half as well, with the scores standing 29-21 at half-time.

Pawan Sehrawat tried to bring the Titans into the game as he also inflicted an All-Out over Delhi. However, there was no adequate support from the other raiders, and they could not carry forward the momentum.

In the second half, right after the timeout, Dabang Delhi K.C. inflicted two more All-Outs over Telugu Titans and got a huge lead. The defenders of Delhi were also worth mentioning. Ashish, chipping in with important tackles, helped them have the upper hand throughout the contest.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's PKL 2023 match?

Naveen Kumar for Dabang Delhi K.C. (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Naveen Kumar, the express raider, was the player of the match for the high-scoring contest. He showed his experience and dominance throughout the game and inflicted a total of 14 raid points. He was well supported by Ashu Malik in the department.

Telugu Titans' lack of consistency was evident in their approach even when they were trying to push for a comeback. Though Pawan Sehrawat gained points from one end, the defense was easily troubled by the raiders of Delhi. Milad Jabbari, who had high expectations riding on him, was not able to deliver today.

With Parvesh Bhainswal not playing from the start and other defenders not being able to deliver, nothing went in favor of Telugu Titans in this contest. They will either have to try different playing combinations, revamp their strategies, or play with a fresh mindset.

Dabang Delhi K.C. would be very happy with the way they performed today and would look to carry forward the momentum. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will look to register their first win in the next match.