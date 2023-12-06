Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 8, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the eighth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, December 6.

The Titans did not have a great start to this year's PKL campaign, as they got thrashed 38-32 by the home team Gujarat Giants. Pawan Sehrawat was the lone warrior for the Titans, scoring 11 points. The Telugu skipper will be hoping for some more support from the defensive unit in their next game.

Patna Pirates are all set to play their first game of the season. The Pirates had a disappointing campaign last year, as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished 10th in the table with 54 points, winning eight of their 22 games.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, 8th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 6, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Telugu Titans (TEL): L

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, and Milad Jabbari.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, and Ankit.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Omkar R More, Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Hamid Nader, and Sandeep Dhull.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Rakesh Narwal, Krishan Dhull, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sajin Chandrasekar, and Ranjit Naik.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Patna Pirates will be relying heavily on their star raider Sachin Tanwar, while skipper Neeraj Kumar is expected to take charge of the defensive unit. The Pirates have a task ahead to stop in-form Pawan Sehrawat in their opening fixture.

Telugu Titans will be expecting a better show from their defensive unit, as they look to return to winning ways. All eyes will be on their star defender Parvesh Bhainswal to support Sehrawat and help the team register their first win of the tournament.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda