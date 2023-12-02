Pro Kabaddi 2023 U Mumba Squad: Complete list of U Mumba players list for PKL Season 10

The U Mumba team for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2023 looks strong with a mix of experienced players and young talents. The squad seems ready to bring some exciting Kabaddi action to the fans in the upcoming matches.

Leading the defense is Surinder Singh, the team captain, who has been with the team since the very beginning. His smart moves and strong tackles will be crucial for the team. On the corners, there's Rinku Sharma on the right and Girish Maruti Ernak on the left.

Rinku Sharma was the top defender last season, and Girish brings his experience with 51 tackle points and a 45% tackle rate.

For raids, watch Guman Singh, a young player who's proven himself despite his age. Alongside him is the talented Jai Bhagwan, who showed great potential in the previous season. Iranian player AmirMohammad Zafardanesh is making his debut, bringing both raiding and defensive skills to the team.

Guman became the priciest pick in the auctions, costing a whopping ₹85 lakhs. Following closely is Zafardanesh at ₹68 lakhs. The team aimed for a balanced squad, and these strategic picks reflect that.

U Mumba started off the season against UP Yodhas in Ahmedabad and will look to use the experience of their seasoned players and the energy of the youngsters to aim for the top spot in the league.

As Pro Kabaddi League 2023 kicks off, fans can look forward to simple yet powerful plays from U Mumba.

PKL 10: U Mumba Squad

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, , Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.