Pro Kabaddi 2023: U Mumba unveil PKL jersey for upcoming season in the presence of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team U Mumba unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season in the presence of players and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday. U Mumba's jersey launch event for Pro Kabaddi League 2023 took place at the META India Studios in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, U Mumba owner and film producer Ronnie Screwvala along with the club's CEO Suhail Chandhok graced the event. U Mumba's core players Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Girish Ernak, Guman Singh, and Pranay Rane were also present at the jersey launch event.

Chandhok was elated to reveal the idea of the jersey. He was quoted as saying in a press release:

"Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents. Each thread tells a story, echoing the pulse of a city that never sleeps, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines U Mumba."

"The waves symbolise the ebb and flow of obstacles that our players may encounter throughout the Pro Kabaddi League season and it serves as a reminder to be fluid, like water, adaptable to change, agile, resilient and open to any challenges that lie ahead," he added.

U Mumba also announced their captain and vice-captains for the upcoming season. The PKL Season 2 winners have continued with Surinder Singh as their skipper for PKL Season 10, while Rinku and Mahendra Singh have been named the vice-captains.

Complete U Mumba Squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Sachin, Pranay Rane, Heiderali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Ernak, Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Visvanath V, and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.