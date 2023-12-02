Pro Kabaddi 2023 UP Yoddhas squad: Complete UP Yoddhas players list for PKL Season 10

Pardeep Narwal, the illustrious captain with a hat-trick of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) titles, is set to lead UP Yoddhas in the upcoming season.

Narwal, th 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist, renowned for his raiding prowess, holds the record for the most raid points in the league. Narwal also led the Patna Pirates to an impressive three consecutive titles from seasons three to five.

Despite making their PKL debut in 2017, UP Yoddhas are yet to progress beyond the playoffs. They have made it to playoffs four times over the years.

As they gear up for the 2023 season, they have assembled an exciting squad that combines seasoned veterans and promising young talents.

The retained core includes Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill. This reflects a strategic approach to maintaining stability and leadership while fostering the growth of homegrown talent.

The team's commitment to nurturing young players is evident in their acquisitions through the "NYP" category, injecting fresh energy and enthusiasm into the squad. UP Yoddhas have a good combination of experienced campaigners and promising rookies and will look to make a strong statement in the upcoming season.

UP Yoddhas will begin their campaign against U Mumba on Saturday, December 2, in Ahmedabad. Fans eagerly await the exciting blend of skills, strategy, and raw talent that the UP Yoddhas' squad promises to showcase in PKL Season 10.

As the league continues to unearth future kabaddi stars, UP Yoddhas exemplifies PKL's mission of promoting and celebrating the sport of kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: UP Yoddhas squad

Here is UP Yoddhas' complete squad for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula.