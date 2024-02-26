Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happened during the last meeting between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates will clash in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Monday, February 26, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi finished third after the league stage with 13 wins and 79 points whereas Patna Pirates finished sixth with 11 wins and 69 points. Delhi have previously won the Pro Kabaddi trophy in season 8 while the Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the league with three titles to their name.

The last meeting between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates came in the 72nd Pro Kabaddi match this season, which was played out at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on January 14, 2024. It was a thrilling battle that eventually ended in a tied result (39-39).

Dabang Delhi dominated the first half, taking a six-point lead with the scoreline reading 20-14 in their favor. They scored 11 raid points and five tackle points, along with two all-out points.

However, they failed to maintain their lead in the second half as Patna Pirates scripted an exceptional comeback after being behind. The Pirates scored 25 points in the second half, as compared to Delhi's 19. Patna’s raiders led the show with 17 points, helping them draw the game eventually.

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik led from the front, picking up 14 points. Meetu Sharma (8 points) and Vikrant (4 points) also made key contributions. Further, Ashish (3 points), Manjeet and Yogesh (2 points each) also got on the scoresheet.

For the Patna Pirates, Sachin and Manjeet did the bulk of the scoring, picking up 10 points each. Ankit and Sandeep Kumar scored four points apiece, providing able support to Sachin and Manjeet.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Head-to-Head Stats

The first eliminator between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates is set to be an exciting clash. Looking at their previous record, both teams have played each other 19 times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Out of these 19 matches, Dabang Delhi have managed to win nine games. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates have managed to beat Delhi eight times and are not too far behind. Both the teams have played out two tied encounters as well.