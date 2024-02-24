PKL Playoffs Fixtures: Full Schedule, Match Timings, and live-streaming details for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has finally reached its business end after a long league stage of 132 games.

Twelve teams battled it out to make it to the top six and contest for the coveted Pro Kabaddi Season 10 trophy. After thrilling and nail-biting matches all the way through, six teams - Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates - have made it to the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan finished atop the points table with 17 wins from their 22 games. They played the final last season and are yet to win the title. Jaipur Pink Panthers, the defending champions, finished second with 16 wins from their 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi secured 13 wins from their 22 games to finish in the third position. Gujarat Giants finished fourth with 13 wins. The Giants are yet to claim the PKL trophy.

Haryana Steelers finished fifth with 13 wins and are also yet to win their maiden title. Finally, three-time champions Patna Pirates finished sixth with 11 wins to their name.

It will be interesting to see whether the Jaipur Pink Panthers can retain their title or a new champion will emerge this season. A total of five matches will be played during the playoffs this season, including the final.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers directly make it to the semi-final courtesy of their top-two finishes. The remaining four teams will battle it out in the eliminators to progress ahead.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, February 26

Eliminator 1 - Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, 8:00 PM

Eliminator 2 - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, February 28

Semi-Final 1 - Puneri Paltan vs Winner of Eliminator 1, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, 8:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner of Eliminator 2, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, 9:00 PM

Friday, March 01

Final - Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, 8:00 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Telecast: Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 SD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi and Star Sports First channels