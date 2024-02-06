PKL 2023 Playoffs Format: All you need to know about the knockout matches

The tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 has already been sensational so far. All teams are battling it out in a quest to finish in the top six and allow themselves to win the elusive silverware.

The season started on December 02, 2023, in Ahmedabad and is currently in its Delhi leg. As the points table gets tighter, the focus solely shifts to the remaining league-stage matches. The final league-stage fixture is set to be played on February 21, 2024.

It is worth noting that defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and season 9 finalists Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL 2023 playoffs at this point. Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, and Bengal Warriors are the other teams in contention, likely to take the remaining four slots.

Each team will aim to put their best foot forward as the race to the playoffs intensifies. On that note, here's a look at the format for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 playoffs:

PKL 2023 Playoffs Format

The PKL 2023 playoffs matches are scheduled to commence on February 26, 2024, with the final to be played on March 01, 2024.

Looking at the format, four knockout matches will be played before the final, making it a total of five matches after the league stage ends.

Two eliminators will take place following two semi-finals and the grand finale. Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 will be played on February 26, 2024. Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 will take place on February 28, 2024.

The teams finishing in the top six positions on the points table at the end of the group stage will qualify for the playoffs. Teams finishing in the first and second positions will directly qualify for the semi-finals. The other four teams will have to play the eliminators to progress ahead.

The team that finishes third will take on the team that finished sixth in the first eliminator. The fourth-placed team will clash against the fifth-placed team in the second eliminator.

Looking at the first semi-final, the winner of Eliminator 1 will play the table toppers (at the end of the league stage). The second semi-final will see the winner of Eliminator 2 take on the team that finishes second in the points table.

Eventually, winners from both semi-finals will lock horns in the summit clash, fighting for the coveted PKL season 10 trophy.

All the playoffs fixtures, including the final, will be contested at the G. M. C. Gachibowli Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.