Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happened during the last meeting between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers?

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will square off in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Friday, March 1, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

Puneri Paltan qualified for the semi-finals by finishing at the top of the table with 17 wins and 96 points. Their journey continued with a convincing 37-21 victory over Patna Pirates in the semis, propelling them into the final for the second consecutive season.

Last year, they secured the second spot and qualified for the finals by defeating Tamil Thalaivas in the semis. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated them in the final, securing a 33-29 win.

This season, Puneri Paltan have got themselves another huge opportunity to showcase their skills and vie for the PKL 10 cup.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers finished fifth with 13 wins and eight losses. They defeated the Gujarat Giants 42-25 in a lopsided eliminator, earning their first-ever semi-final appearance.

Further, the Steelers handed a 31-27 defeat to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, securing their place in the grand finale.

The first meeting between the Puneri Paltan and the Haryana Steelers came in the 24th match where the Steelers dominated with a scoreline of 44-39. However, in the reverse fixture during the Panchkula leg this season, the Paltan won by a massive margin of 51-36.

Pune inflicted an all-out in the first 10 minutes to take a 12-7 lead. Later, Mohit Goyat, subbed in as a super-sub in the seventh minute, thwarted an all-out attempt, eliminating three out of four players in a crucial do-or-die raid. He further tackled Shivam Pathare, causing a second all-out and an 11-point lead in the first half.

As the game progressed, the Steelers kept leaking points in defense, and Goyat pulled off another multi-point raid, eliminating Jaideep and Mohit Nandal, resulted in their third all-out, leaving no room for a Steelers comeback.

Mohit Goyat amassed eight raid points and four tackle points in the game, with Mohammadreza Shadlu securing a High-5 with six points and Vahid RezaEimehr earning four tackle points. Akash contributed eight raid points.

All-rounder Ashish emerged as the standout player for the Steelers with seven raid points and three successful tackles, including a Super tackle. Captain Jaideep Dahiya achieved a High-5 with seven points, featuring two Super tackles, while Vinay led the raiding department with eight points.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head Stats

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have clashed 14 times in Pro Kabaddi League, with the Paltan emerging as the dominant force by securing eight victories. The Haryana Steelers have claimed five wins, while one match ended in a draw.

Out of their last six encounters, Paltan have won three and the Steelers have emerged victorious in two.