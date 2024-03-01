Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happens if PKL final match ends in a tie?

The Pro Kabaddi League final will take place tonight (March 1) between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Both teams have a ton of momentum by their side, and they have equal strengths and weaknesses as well.

While Puneri Paltan were quite dominant during the league round of the competition, they had suffered a loss at the hands of Haryana Steelers, that too in front of their home fans.

The two sides are pretty evenly matched, which is why there is a possibility of a tie in tonight's Pro Kabaddi final. Many fans wonder what will happen if both teams score the same number of points in the summit clash.

Unlike the old rules of cricket, kabaddi does not rely on super raid or super tackle count to decide the winner in case of a tie, but like football, there is a kind of penalty shootout in this sport to determine the winner.

Here's a look at the rules of the tiebreaker in PKL.

What are rules of tiebreaker in Pro Kabaddi final?

Assuming Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers end up with the same number of points in the first 40 minutes, the match will be followed by a tiebreaker. Here is the complete list of rules:

5 raids per team. Both teams to field 7 players. The team that raids first in the match will raid first in the tiebreaker. Baulk line becomes baulk + bonus line. No out or revival. Only points scored will count. 5 different raiders to raid as per pre-decided order. The team that scores the most points wins.

Back in Season 9, Tamil Thalaivas beat the UP Yoddhas via a tiebreaker during the Eliminator round of the playoffs. The Thalaivas and the Yoddhas scored 36 points each in 40 minutes. In the tiebreaker, the Thalaivas emerged victorious by 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.