Pro Kabaddi 2023: When was the last time Telugu Titans qualified for the PKL playoffs?

Telugu Titans last qualified for the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs during season 4 in 2016. The Titans finished as runners-up that season and it was, in fact, their best-ever season in PKL history.

Interestingly, Srinivas Reddy, who was appointed as the Telugu Titans coach ahead of season 10, also coached them during season 4. As many as eight teams participated during that season, and Patna Pirates won the competition after beating Telugu Titans in the final.

The Titans finished second during the league stage, winning 8 out of 14 league stage matches. They hammered Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-24 in the semis to book their spot in the final. Unfortunately, the team lost to Patna 40-35 in the summit clash and with that, their hopes of winning the elusive title was also shattered.

Rahul Chaudhary emerged as the star for the Titans that season, securing 146 raid points in 16 matches. Sandeep Narwal handled the defense responsibilities, garnering 42 tackles points in 16 games.

How did the Telugu Titans perform in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Much like the previous two seasons, the Telugu Titans have had a disappointing outing in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24. Ahead of the new season, they secured the services of star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a whopping ₹2.6 crore.

However, his performances alone couldn’t have helped the team turn their fortunes around. Once again, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having managed to secure only 2 wins in 16 matches.

Earlier, the Titans ended their 8-match losing streak after beating UP Yoddhas 49-32. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum going, and lost their next two games against Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.

Titans’ captain, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has secured the third most number of raid points this season. However, he hasn’t received a lot of support from his team members. The experience in the squad is quite evident in their performances this season.