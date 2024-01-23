Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team has the most tackle points in a single PKL match?

Puneri Paltans hold the record for securing the most tackle points in a single PKL match. The Pune-based franchise owned this record in the 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 when they defeated Bengal Warriors 49-19.

Skipper Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat led the way in the offense, securing 10 and 12 points, respectively. Puneri Paltans’ defense didn’t allow Bengal Warriors’ raiders to create any impact on the mat.

New recruit Mohammadreza Chiyaneh showed his pace and agility by finishing the game with six points. He got strong support from Gaurav Khatri (5) and Abhinesh Nadarajan (4).

Puneri Paltans amassed 24 tackle points in that game to beat the Bengal Warriors.

Puneri Paltans are sitting second in league table behind Jaipur Pink Panthers

Much like previous years, Puneri Paltans have exhibited rollicking form in the ongoing 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are sitting second on the points table, and have six points less than the Jaipur Pink Panthers who are on top.

Paltans have won four out of their last five games and look keen to continue their dominant run in the tournament. The raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat have put up great performances so far.

Aslam Inamdar has 99 points in 13 matches, while Mohit has 97 in as many games. In the defense, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continues to shine, with 50 successful tackles under his belt. He is currently topping the list of most successful tackles.

An all-round performance from Puneri Paltans helped them beat Gujarat Giants 34-24 in their most recent encounter on Sunday. Mohammedreza Chiyaneh's scintillating nine-point performance proved to be the difference in the game.

Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Aslam Inamdar wreaked havoc in the raiding department, scoring a collective total of 17 points in the match to successfully outclass their opponents.