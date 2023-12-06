Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 10 match?

The seventh match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 between U Mumbai and Gujarat Giants on Tuesday turned out to be a nail-biting one. Fazel Atrachali-led Gujarat Giants registered their third consecutive win after they edged past U Mumba 39-37.

On his 100th match in the Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel Atrachali put on a scintillating show. His captaincy was nothing short of outstanding as he led the troops expertly.

Rakesh did the bulk of the damage in the first half in the raiding department, while Guman Singh and A Zafardanesh inflicted equal blows from the other end. The game was evenly poised at the half-way stage, though U Mumba pocketed a two-point lead with the score reading 16-18.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Fazel Attrachali steps up to push U Mumba on backfoot

It was Gujarat’s skipper who took matters in his own hands in the second half. Fazel Attrachali is known to up the ante in the second half and something similar was witnessed on Tuesday as well. The Iranian, singlehandedly, sent U Mumba’s raiders out of the mat with his brutal tackles. Additionally, young raider Sonu Jaglan was consistently taking points with successful raids.

On the other hand, it was a forgettable outing for U Mumbai skipper, Surinder Singh, who couldn’t earn a single point in the entire game. A Zafardanesh, though, kept the team in the game by scoring points consistently. It was Gujarat Titans that dominated the play in the final 10 minutes. However, Zafardanesh helped U Mumbai level the scores by inflicting an all-out.

The match went down to the wire and there was a possibility of the first drawn game this season but a super raid from Sonu Jaglan in the final minute meant Gujarat had the last laugh, winning the game by a narrow two-point margin.

For the Giants, Fazel Atrachali was the best defender, amassing five points, which also included one touch point. Sonu Jaglan was, unarguably, the hero of the game with 11 points to his name. On the other hand, Guman Singh and Zafarnadesh both finished with 10 points each for U Mumba.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 5):

Gujarat Giants 39- 37 U Mumba: (Sonu Jaglan- 11 raid points, Fazel- 4 tackle points; Guman Singh-10 raid points, Mahender Singh- 5 tackle points)