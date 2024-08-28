The Haryana Steelers are gearing up for the PKL 2024 season with a renewed sense of purpose. Led by Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal, and under the guidance of coach Manpreet Singh, they have shown consistent growth since their PKL debut in 2017. After reaching the final for the first time in the 2023-24 season, the Steelers are focused on building on that success.

In the PKL 2024 auction, the Haryana Steelers made strategic moves to bolster their squad, including the high-profile all-rounder Mohammedreza Reza Shadloui, signing for ₹2.07 crore.

This addition, along with key defensive reinforcements like Sanjay, signals the Steelers' intent to make a serious push for the title this season. That being said let us take a look at the most expensive buys for the Haryana Steelers at PKL 2024 Auctions:

3. Manikandan S, Ashish Gill, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra| - ₹9 Lakh

Manikandan S and Naveen Rawal. (Image by Yuva Kabaddi Webiste)

Bolstering their squad, the Haryana Steelers signed Manikandan S, Ashish Gill, Naveen and Sanskar Mishra for ₹9 lakh each. Manikandan and Ashish Gill are expected to play a key role in fortifying the Steelers’ defensive strategies.

Their ability to read the game and execute timely tackles will be an asset as the team navigates through the challenges of the season. At the same time, all-rounders Naveen and Sanskar Mishra will look to add to the squad depth as Haryana Steelers aim for the PKL 2024 title.

2. Sanjay - ₹13.20 Lakh

Sanjay in action during PKL Season 10, Image by PKL Media

In a move to strengthen their defense, the Haryana Steelers brought in Sanjay for ₹13.20 lakh. Sanjay’s solid track record in previous seasons and his knack for critical tackles add much-needed depth and experience to the team’s defensive lineup. His presence will be crucial as the Steelers look to maintain a solid defence throughout the season.

Sanjay, earned a total of six points in six games for the Patna Pirates last year, all from his defensive efforts, as his focus remained squarely on tackles rather than raids. Sanjay attempted 12 tackles, successfully executing 50 percent of them, highlighting his reliability in defence.

Although he didn't achieve any Super Tackles, he did secure one High 5, marking a standout performance where he accumulated five or more tackle points in a single match. Despite not contributing in raids, Sanjay’s consistent defensive presence and ability to deliver crucial tackles made him a valuable asset to his team.

1. Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - ₹2.07 Crore

Haryana Steelers rope in Mohammadreza Chiyaneh for PKL 2024, Image by PKL Media

Iranian all-rounder Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh stands out as a marquee signing for the Haryana Steelers. He was roped in for an impressive price of ₹2.07 crore. Renowned for his versatility and formidable defensive skills, Chiyaneh is expected to be a game-changer on the mat. His ability to turn the tide with crucial tackles and raids makes him one of the most exciting players to watch this season.

Shadloui's stellar performance in the previous season, where he accumulated 99 tackle points and 97 successful tackles for the Puneri Paltan, made him a prime target in the auction.

Starting his PKL journey with Patna Pirates in 2021, he quickly became a defensive powerhouse. Although retained for the 2022 season, the Pirates released him before the PKL 10 Auction, where Puneri Paltan snapped him up for ₹2.35 crore. Shadloui played a crucial role in leading them to their first title, emerging as the season's top defender.

