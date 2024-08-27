Pro Kabaddi 2024: Full list of Telugu Titans players for PKL 2024 ft. Pawan Sehrawat and Krishan Dhull

Telugu Titans were aggressive in the auction as they were right on their target, picking up Pawan Sehrawat for INR 1.725 Crore via the Final Bid Match option. Later, they strengthened their defense by roping in Krishan Dhull for INR 70 Lakh.
Krishan Dhull was exceptional for Patna Pirates in the previous season, accumulating 78 points in 24 games. He emerged as the second-best defender of the edition after Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan.
Though Pawan Sehrawat was decent enough in the raiding department for the Titans in the previous season, it was their defense that completely lacked in crucial moments as they settled for the wooden spoon.
Having played all 10 seasons so far, Telugu Titans are still searching for their elusive silverware. Their best seasons came in the second and fourth editions after ending at the second spot in the standings.
They weren't aggressive enough in the first and third seasons as they occupied the fifth rank. Later, in the fifth and sixth seasons, they continued to settle at the fifth rank. Though they tried different combinations in the previous four editions, their performance dipped, ending at the bottom positions.
In the process of adding more potential to their defense, they have roped in Krishan Dhull in the PKL 2024 Auction along with Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, and Sunder.
Pawan Sehrawat (All Rounder) - INR 1.725 Crore
Krishan Dhull (Defender) - INR 70 Lakh
Vijay Malik (All Rounder) - INR 20 Lakh
Milad Jabbari (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh
Mohammad Malak (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh
Sunder (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh
Manjeet (Raider) - INR 27 Lakh
Ashish Narwal (Raider) - INR 13 Lakh
Amit Kumar (All Rounder) - INR 9 Lakh
Telugu Titans complete squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024
Raiders: Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware
Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder, Ajit Pawar, Ankit
All-rounders: Pawan Sehrawart, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S
Telugu Titans have roped in some decent players from both the raiding and defense departments. Their inclusion of Krishan Dhull might come out as a masterstroke as the defender has come up with promising returns so far in his PKL career.