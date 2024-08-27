Pro Kabaddi 2024: Full list of Telugu Titans players for PKL 2024 ft. Pawan Sehrawat and Krishan Dhull

Telugu Titans were aggressive in the auction as they were right on their target, picking up Pawan Sehrawat for INR 1.725 Crore via the Final Bid Match option. Later, they strengthened their defense by roping in Krishan Dhull for INR 70 Lakh.

Krishan Dhull was exceptional for Patna Pirates in the previous season, accumulating 78 points in 24 games. He emerged as the second-best defender of the edition after Mohammadreza Chiyaneh of Puneri Paltan.

Though Pawan Sehrawat was decent enough in the raiding department for the Titans in the previous season, it was their defense that completely lacked in crucial moments as they settled for the wooden spoon.

Having played all 10 seasons so far, Telugu Titans are still searching for their elusive silverware. Their best seasons came in the second and fourth editions after ending at the second spot in the standings.

Trending

They weren't aggressive enough in the first and third seasons as they occupied the fifth rank. Later, in the fifth and sixth seasons, they continued to settle at the fifth rank. Though they tried different combinations in the previous four editions, their performance dipped, ending at the bottom positions.

In the process of adding more potential to their defense, they have roped in Krishan Dhull in the PKL 2024 Auction along with Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, and Sunder.

Pawan Sehrawat (All Rounder) - INR 1.725 Crore

Krishan Dhull (Defender) - INR 70 Lakh

Vijay Malik (All Rounder) - INR 20 Lakh

Milad Jabbari (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh

Mohammad Malak (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh

Sunder (Defender) - INR 13 Lakh

Manjeet (Raider) - INR 27 Lakh

Ashish Narwal (Raider) - INR 13 Lakh

Amit Kumar (All Rounder) - INR 9 Lakh

Telugu Titans complete squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024

Raiders: Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Milad Jabbari, Mohammad Malak, Sunder, Ajit Pawar, Ankit

All-rounders: Pawan Sehrawart, Vijay Malik, Amit Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S

Telugu Titans have roped in some decent players from both the raiding and defense departments. Their inclusion of Krishan Dhull might come out as a masterstroke as the defender has come up with promising returns so far in his PKL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback