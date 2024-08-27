Pro Kabaddi 2024: Full list of U Mumba players for PKL 2024 ft. Sunil Kumar and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

U Mumba, the PKL 2015 champion, have picked an ideal blend of raiders, defenders, and all-rounders at the PKL 2024 Auction. The Mumbai-based franchise failed to make the cut for the playoffs in the past three editions and will be eager to put their best feet forward this year.

U Mumba started off the PKL as one of the most consistent sides after making it to the final in the first three consecutive seasons. Though they ended as the runner-up in the first and third editions, U Mumba bagged the silverware in the second season, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls.

They produced lackluster results in the fourth and fifth seasons, settling for the fifth and seventh positions, respectively. Though they bagged the playoff spots in the sixth and seventh editions, they couldn't make it to the final after putting up a poor show in crunch moments.

Led by Shivam, they ended the previous season at the 10th rank with six wins, 13 losses, and three draws in 22 games, accumulating 45 points. Though Guman Singh led them on the attacking front, none of the defenders put up a decent show in PKL 2023.

The U Mumba made some decent purchases at the PKL 2024 Auction, strengthening their defense with the addition of Sunil Kumar at ₹1.015 Crore while their attack was enhanced with the inclusion of Manjeet at ₹80 Lakh.

Sunil Kumar (Defender) - ₹1.015 Crore

Manjeet (Raider) - ₹80 Lakh

Amin Ghorbani (Defender) - ₹14 Lakh

Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender, Left Cover) - ₹19.50 Lakh

Shubham Kumar (All Rounder) - ₹9.20 Lakh

M Dhanasekar (Left Raider) - ₹9.40 Lakh

Stuwart Singh (Right Raider) - ₹14.20 Lakh

Vishal Choudhary (Raider) - ₹9 Lakh

Aashish Kumar (Defender, Right Cover) - ₹9 Lakh

Satish Kannan (Right Raider) - ₹13 Lakh

U Mumba complete squad ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024

Raiders: Manjeet, M Dhanasekar, Stuwart Singh, Vishal Choudhary, Satish Kannan, and Shivam.

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Amin Ghorbani, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aashish Kumar, Rinku, Bittu, Gokulakannan M, Mukilan Shanmugam, and Sombir.

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

With a good set of attack and defense in their side, the U Mumba would be hoping to reverse their fortunes and get back to winning ways, bringing their old form back and the elusive silverware this time around.

