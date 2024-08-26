Pro Kabaddi 2024: Haryana Steelers defender Mohit Nandal faces 2-year ban for doping

Haryana Steelers have parted ways with Mohit Nandal after the Indian defender was under the radar for doping. Mohit has been handed a two-year ban for doping, a source close to Sportskeeda said.

"NADA summoned Mohit Nandal for test during a local tournament and the Indian defender tested positive for consumption of a prohibited substance," the source stated.

Mohit was among the three retained young players by the Steelers ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Player Auction.

Mohit Nandal has been an integral part of the Haryana Steelers setup for the last three Pro Kabaddi seasons. He made his PKL debut with the Steelers during Season 8 and went on to score 42 points from 22 outings.

In PKL Season 9, he amassed 45 points from 21 matches and earned 74 points from 24 matches in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Overall, the right cover has bagged 161 points (156 tackle points and five raid points) from 67 matches across three seasons in the league.

Haryana Steelers Squad for Pro Kabaddi 2024

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 runners-up Haryana Steelers bought six players in the Player Auction earlier this month. They snapped up the services of Md. Reza Shadloui for ₹2.07 crore, making him the costliest overseas buy for the second consecutive year in PKL, and defender Sanjay for ₹13.20 lakh.

The Haryana-based franchise also roped in all-rounders Naveen, Sanskar Mishra, and defenders Manikandan S and Ashish Gill from Category D for ₹9 lakh each.

Updated squad for Haryana Steelers after releasing Mohit Nandal ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024:

Raiders: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders: Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S.

All-rounders: Sahil, Md. Reza Shadloui, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra

