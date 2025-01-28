Pro Kabaddi 2025: Bengaluru Bulls announce BC Ramesh as their head coach for PKL Season 12

The Bengaluru Bulls have appointed BC Ramesh as their new head coach for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 28, just hours after the team confirmed the release of their long-serving head coach, Randhir Singh Sehrawat.

This decision marks the end of Randhir Singh's 11-season tenure as the face of the Bengaluru Bulls’ coaching unit since the league's inception. However, after a dismal PKL Season 11, where the team managed just two wins in 22 matches and finished at the bottom of the table, the management appears to have decided it was time for a change. Randhir’s departure signals the end of one of the longest coach-franchise associations in PKL history.

For BC Ramesh, this marks a homecoming of sorts. He previously served as an assistant coach under Randhir Singh during the Bulls’ triumphant PKL Season 6 campaign, where they secured their maiden and only title. The franchise highlighted this legacy in their announcement post, stating:

“The pride of Karnataka, Arjuna Awardee BC Ramesh is the new commander-in-chief of the Bulls! A true kabaddi icon, BC Ramesh led Bengaluru Bulls to their 2018 PKL title and also won the league with Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz,” their post read.

“We’re excited to start this new chapter under his leadership and aim for even greater heights this season. Keep supporting us, Bulls Sene, we need you now more than ever!”

BC Ramesh’s coaching record in PKL

BC Ramesh is not new to success in the Pro Kabaddi League or beyond. His journey as a coach began with the Karnataka Men’s Kabaddi team, leading them to a silver medal at the 2015 National Games. He then took charge of the Argentina Men’s Kabaddi team at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

Ramesh’s PKL journey started with Puneri Paltan in Season 5 before he joined Bengaluru Bulls as an assistant coach in Season 6. Under his guidance, the Bulls clinched their maiden PKL title.

He moved to Bengal Warriorz in Season 7 as head coach, where he again demonstrated his tactical acumen by leading them to their first-ever PKL trophy. However, Season 8 with the Warriorz didn’t yield the same results.

Ramesh then transitioned to Puneri Paltan in Season 9 as head coach, guiding them to a runner-up finish. He redeemed himself in Season 10, coaching the Paltan to a dominant title win.

In PKL Season 11, Ramesh started as Puneri Paltan’s head coach but was removed midway through the season.

