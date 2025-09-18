Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs BEN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

Home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will return to the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 18 for a Pro Kabaddi League match against former champions Bengal Warriorz. This will be the seventh game of Pro Kabaddi 2025 for the Pink Panthers, who have recorded three wins and three losses in the tournament thus far.
On the other side, the Bengal Warriorz returned to winning ways in their last game against the UP Yoddhas, thanks to a splendid performance from captain Devank Dalal. Once upon a time, Devank used to warm the benches at the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and now he will lead Bengal against his former team Jaipur.
Before Devank takes the mat against his former franchise, here's a look at the probable sevens, form guide and other key things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz match details
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 39, PKL 2025
Date: September 18, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz form guide in PKL 2025
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L W L L
Bengal Warriorz (BEN): W L L L L
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz predicted playing 7s
Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).
Bengal: Devank Dalal (c), Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Omid Mohammadshah, Manprit, Nitesh Kumar and Ashish.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams defeated the UP Yoddhas in their last match. While Bengal Warriorz rode on Devank Dalal's extraordinary raiding performance to defeat the Yoddhas, the Jaipur Pink Panthers produced an excellent team performance to beat the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise.
Jaipur have a more balanced team as compared to Bengal on paper. Bengal seem too over-reliant on their star raider Devank, and if the Jaipur defense manages to keep Devank down, this should be an easy win for them.
Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against Bengal Warriorz.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.