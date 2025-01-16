Pro Kabaddi 2025: Patna Pirates announce 'Captain Cool' Anup Kumar as their head coach for PKL Season 12

Three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions, Patna Pirates, have roped in legend Anup Kumar as their head coach for the upcoming PKL Season 12. The announcement was made on Thursday, January 16, via the team’s official social media channels.

"The man with the vision and passion to drive us forward! A heartfelt welcome to Anup Kumar as the new coach of Patna Pirates!" read the Pirates’ post on Instagram.

The appointment comes almost three weeks after Patna Pirates finished as runners-up in PKL 2024, losing to Haryana Steelers in the final. The young team, led by coach Narender Redhu, exceeded expectations throughout the season, with standout performances from Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, while captain Ankit Jaglan provided stellar leadership.

Despite falling short of their fourth title last season, the Pirates showed immense potential and hunger. Now, with Anup Kumar at the helm, the franchise hopes to reclaim their dominance, with their last title coming back in PKL Season 5.

Anup Kumar’s history in the Pro Kabaddi League

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in kabaddi, Anup Kumar, affectionately known as ‘Bonus ka Badshah’ and ‘Captain Cool’, brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of leadership.

He led U Mumba to three consecutive finals in the league’s first three seasons, clinching the title in PKL Season 2. Ironically, his U Mumba side fell to Patna Pirates in the Season 3 final, a rivalry that now takes an interesting turn, with Anup leading the Pirates as head coach.

After his successful stint with U Mumba, Anup moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 6, where he played 13 games before retiring mid-season. Across his playing career, Anup played 91 matches, amassing 527 raid points and earning the reputation of a cool-headed strategist on the mat.

Following his retirement, Anup transitioned into coaching, taking charge of Puneri Paltan in PKL Seasons 7 and 8. While the Paltan struggled in PKL 7, finishing 10th, they made a significant improvement in PKL 8, securing a playoff spot by finishing sixth.

Since then, Anup Kumar has remained away from the league. His return as the head coach of Patna Pirates marks an exciting new chapter, not just for the franchise but also for Anup, who will aim to restore the Pirates’ glory days.

