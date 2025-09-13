Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 16 after PUN vs TEL PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan climbed back to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table with a 39-33 win over the Telugu Titans. They continued their dominant run so far this season.

Puneri Paltan moved from second to first in the standings with 10 points and a score difference of 37. They now have five wins and two defeats from seven matches. As a result, Dabang Delhi, who were at the top, slipped to the second position. They also have 10 points with five wins from as many games. However, their score difference of 29 cost them the top spot.

Despite the loss, Telugu Titans retained their fourth position. They faced a defeat after three consecutive wins. With three wins and as many losses, they have six points with a score difference of nine. They will aim to bounce back in their next game against the Bengaluru Bulls.

U Mumba also retained their spot at the third position. They have four wins and eight points with a score difference of 16.

There was not much change for the other teams on the table either. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls retained their fifth and sixth positions with a score difference of four and -7, respectively. Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddhas remained in seventh, eighth, and ninth place, respectively.

Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Bengal Warriorz continue to remain the bottom three teams on the table. The Pirates are placed 10th while the Giants are 11th. Bengal Warriorz are the last team on the table, placed 12th. While the three teams have two points each, they are separated by score difference.

The action in Pro Kabaddi 2025 will return after a day's break.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 16 Results (Saturday, September 13)

Match 31 - UP Yoddhas (29) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (41)

Match 32 - Puneri Paltan (39) - Telugu Titans (33)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 17 Fixtures (Monday, September 15)

Match 33 - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Match 34 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

