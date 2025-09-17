Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 18 after TAM vs BEN PKL 2025 match

Tamil Thalaivas put an end to Bengaluru Bulls' winning streak with a 35-29 victory in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash. This was their second win on the trot under Arjun Deshwal's leadership.
Tamil Thalaivas moved two spots up from eighth to sixth position on the table. They now have seven points with three wins and two defeats from five matches, with a score difference of seven. The Thalaivas will aim to continue their winning run going forward.
Despite the defeat, the Bengaluru Bulls retained their fourth position. The Bulls have eight points with four wins and as many losses with a score difference of -11. Facing a defeat after four consecutive wins, they will be eager to bounce back.
Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and U Mumba retained their spots as the top three teams. Puneri Paltan are in first place in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings with 10 points and a score difference of 37. They have five wins and two defeats from seven games. Delhi are second with 10 points and a score difference of 29. They have five wins from as many matches. With a score difference of 16 and eight points, U Mumba are third.
Telugu Titans retained their fifth position. They have six points from seven matches with three wins and four defeats. As a result of Thalaivas' win, Jaipur Pink Panthers dropped a spot from sixth to seventh with six points. Haryana Steelers also slipped from seventh to eighth with six points.
UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants retained their positions. The Yoddhas are ninth with four points and a score difference of -24. In the 10th position are the Warriorz, also with four points but a score difference of -26.
The Pirates are 11th with a score difference of -4, while the Giants are 12th with a score difference of -26. Both teams have two points each.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 18 Results (Tuesday, September 16)
Match 35 - UP Yoddhas (37) - Bengal Warriorz (41)
Match 36 - Tamil Thalaivas (35) - Bengaluru Bulls (29)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 19 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 17)
Match 37 - Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm
Match 38 - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)