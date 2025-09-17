Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 18 after TAM vs BEN PKL 2025 match

Tamil Thalaivas put an end to Bengaluru Bulls' winning streak with a 35-29 victory in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash. This was their second win on the trot under Arjun Deshwal's leadership.

Ad

Tamil Thalaivas moved two spots up from eighth to sixth position on the table. They now have seven points with three wins and two defeats from five matches, with a score difference of seven. The Thalaivas will aim to continue their winning run going forward.

Despite the defeat, the Bengaluru Bulls retained their fourth position. The Bulls have eight points with four wins and as many losses with a score difference of -11. Facing a defeat after four consecutive wins, they will be eager to bounce back.

Ad

Trending

Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and U Mumba retained their spots as the top three teams. Puneri Paltan are in first place in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings with 10 points and a score difference of 37. They have five wins and two defeats from seven games. Delhi are second with 10 points and a score difference of 29. They have five wins from as many matches. With a score difference of 16 and eight points, U Mumba are third.

Ad

Telugu Titans retained their fifth position. They have six points from seven matches with three wins and four defeats. As a result of Thalaivas' win, Jaipur Pink Panthers dropped a spot from sixth to seventh with six points. Haryana Steelers also slipped from seventh to eighth with six points.

UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants retained their positions. The Yoddhas are ninth with four points and a score difference of -24. In the 10th position are the Warriorz, also with four points but a score difference of -26.

Ad

The Pirates are 11th with a score difference of -4, while the Giants are 12th with a score difference of -26. Both teams have two points each.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 18 Results (Tuesday, September 16)

Match 35 - UP Yoddhas (37) - Bengal Warriorz (41)

Match 36 - Tamil Thalaivas (35) - Bengaluru Bulls (29)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 19 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 17)

Match 37 - Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm

Ad

Match 38 - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More