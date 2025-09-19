Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 21 after TAM vs TEL PKL 2025 match

Telugu Titans put up a stunning display with a huge 43-19 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Friday, September 19. They returned to winning ways after three successive defeats.

As a result of this big win, they jumped four spots up from eighth to fourth position. With four wins and five defeats, they have eight points with a score difference of 17. It was a crucial victory as they brought their campaign back on track.

With the loss, Tamil Thalaivas slipped a position from seventh to eighth. They now have three wins and as many defeats from six matches. The Thalaivas have six points with a score difference of -7.

The result also meant that Jaipur Pink Panther dropped from the fourth to the fifth position. They have eight points with a score difference of eight. U Mumba slipped from fifth to sixth. They also have eight points but are behind with a score difference of -2. The Bengaluru Bulls also slipped from sixth to seventh position with eight points and a score difference of -11.

UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants retained their positions as the bottom four teams. The Yoddhas are ninth with four points and a score difference of -24. They are followed by the Warriorz, who are placed tenth with four points and a score difference of -30. The Pirates are 11th while the Giants are 12th.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and Haryana Steelers remained the top three teams. Puneri Paltan retained their top spot with 12 points and a score difference of 51. Delhi are second with 12 points and a score difference of 33. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are third with 10 points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 21 Results (Friday, September 19)

Match 41 - Puneri Paltan (30) - Haryana Steelers (34)

Match 42 - Tamil Thalaivas (29) - Telugu Titans (43)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 22 Fixtures (Saturday, September 20)

Match 43 - Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm

Match 44 - Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More