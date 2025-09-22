Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 23 after TAM vs UP PKL 2025 match

UP Yoddhas registered a huge win in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Monday, September 23. They beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-22 and ended their four-match losing streak.
The Yoddhas are now placed eighth on the table with six points and a score difference of -7. They have three wins and four defeats from seven outings. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas crashed to their third consecutive defeat. They have six points from eight matches with a score difference of -26. The Thalaivas dropped a position to ninth with this loss.
As a result, the Patna Pirates also slipped from ninth to tenth position on the table. They have four points and a score difference of -12. Further, the Bengal Warriors dropped from ninth to tenth position. They also have four points and a score difference of -30. Gujarat Giants, with just one win and two points, continue to languish at the very bottom of the table.
With a 28-24 win over the Giants earlier in the day, Bengaluru Bulls moved to the fourth position with ten points. After a defeat, they returned to winning ways with this result. Telugu Titans, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and U Mumba are now behind the Bulls with eight points each. The Titans have a score difference of 17, while the Panthers have a score difference of eight, and U Mumba have a score difference of -2.
The top three teams on the table remained the same. Puneri Paltan are at the top with 12 points and a score difference of 51. Behind them in second position are Dabang Delhi with 12 points and a score difference of 30. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers are third, also with 12 points, but a score difference of eight. A win for any of these three teams can take them to the top spot in the standings.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 23 Results (Monday, September 22)
Match 45 - Bengaluru Bulls (28) - Gujarat Giants (24)
Match 46 - UP Yoddhas (39) - Tamil Thalaivas (22)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 24 Fixtures (Tuesday, September 23)
Match 47 - Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, 8 pm
Match 48 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)