Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 24 after JAI vs MUM PKL 2025 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba in a nail-biting contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 23. The scores were level 38-38 at full time. However, Jaipur edged past U Mumba in the tie-breaker raids.

They moved up a position to the fifth spot with 10 points and a score difference of eight. This was their third win in a row. For U Mumba, it was their second successive defeat. Despite the defeat, they retained their seventh position with eight points and a score difference of -2.

Earlier in the day, the Telugu Titans edged past the Gujarat Giants in a close contest, winning 30-29. With this, the Titans jumped from fifth to fourth position. They now have 10 points with five wins, as many defeats, and a score difference of 18.

As a result of the wins by the Panthers and Titans, Bengaluru Bulls dropped from fourth to sixth position. The Bulls have 10 points with a score difference of -7. All the remaining teams' positions did not change. UP Yoddhas are eighth with six points and a score difference of -7, while the Tamil Thalaivas are ninth with the same points but a score difference of -26.

Patna Pirates are in tenth position, while Bengal Warriorz and Gujarat Giants remain eleventh and twelfth, respectively. The Giants' woes continued as they suffered their fifth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are firm at the top. They have 12 points with a score difference of 51. Dabang Delhi are second, also with 12 points, but a score difference of 30. Pro Kabaddi Season 11 champions Haryana Steelers also have similar points. However, they are third with a score difference of eight.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 24 Results (Tuesday, September 23)

Match 47 - Telugu Titans (30) - Gujarat Giants (29)

Match 48 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (38) - U Mumba (38)

Jaipur Pink Panthers won 6-4 in five raids.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 25 Fixtures (Wednesday, September 24)

Match 49 - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, 8 pm

Match 50 - Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

