Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 26 after JAI vs TAM PKL 2025 match

Tamil Thalaivas bounced back with a convincing victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 37-28 on Saturday, September 27.

The Thalaivas moved up a position from ninth to eighth. With four wins and five defeats from nine games, they have eight points and a score difference of -17. They registered their first win after three consecutive losses.

Despite the loss, Jaipur Pink Panthers retained their position in the standings. They are fifth with five wins, four defeats, and ten points. They have a score difference of -1. Their three-match winning streak came to an end with this loss.

Earlier in the day, Bengal Warriorz beat Patna Pirates 48-42. They moved from eleventh to tenth position. The Warriorz have six points with three wins and five defeats from eight outings. As a result, the Pirates slipped from tenth to eleventh position. They have four points with two victories and six losses from eight games.

After Thalaivas' win, U Muma dropped from eighth to ninth position with eight points and a score difference of -23. All the remaining teams retained their respective positions in the standings.

Dabang Delhi are on top with seven wins and 14 points from eight matches. Behind them are Puneri Paltan with six wins, three defeats, and 12 points with a score difference of 51. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers follow in third position. They also have 12 points with six wins and two losses, but a score difference of eight.

At number four at Telugu Titans with five wins, as many defeats, and 10 points. They have a score difference of 18. The Bengaluru Bulls are sixth with 10 points and a score difference of -7. Below them are the UP Yoddhas at seven with eight points and a score difference of -7.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants continue to languish at the bottom of the table with two points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 26 Results (Saturday, September 27)

Match 51 - Bengal Warriorz 48 - Patna Pirates 42

Match 52 - Tamil Thalaivas 37 - Jaipur Pink Panthers 28

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 27 Fixtures (Monday, September 29)

Match 53 - UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, 8 pm

Match 54 - Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

