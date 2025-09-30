Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 28 after BEN vs PUN PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with a 49-44 win over the Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 30. They had lost their previous match against Haryana Steelers.
Puneri Paltan retained their second spot, further strengthening their position in the upper half of the table. They have 14 points with seven wins from ten matches. Meanwhile, the Warriorz crashed to another defeat after a win in the last match. They remain tenth with six points from nine games. The Warriorz have struggled for consistency with three defeats in their last five outings.
In the first game of the day, Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 37-28. The Titans moved from fourth to third position. They now have 12 points and a score difference of 27. It was their third win on the trot. Following their loss, the Pirates slipped from eleventh to twelfth in the standings.
As the Titans moved up, Haryana Steelers dropped from third to fourth. They have 12 points with a score difference of 7. As the Pirates slipped to the last position, Gujarat Giants moved from twelfth to eleventh.
All other teams retained their positions in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 10 points and a score difference of -1. The Bengaluru Bulls follow at number six with 10 points and a score difference of -7. UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba have eight points each.
However, they are separated on the table by score difference. The Yoddhas are seventh with a score difference of -13. The Thalaivas are eighth with a score difference of -17, and U Mumba are ninth with a score difference of -23.
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi are the table toppers with 16 points from nine games.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 28 Results (Tuesday, September 30)
Match 55 - Telugu Titans (37) - Patna Pirates (28)
Match 56 - Puneri Paltan (49) - Bengal Warriorz (44)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 29 Fixtures (Wednesday, October 01)
Match 57 - Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm
Match 58 - U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)