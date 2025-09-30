Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 28 after BEN vs PUN PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with a 49-44 win over the Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 30. They had lost their previous match against Haryana Steelers.

Puneri Paltan retained their second spot, further strengthening their position in the upper half of the table. They have 14 points with seven wins from ten matches. Meanwhile, the Warriorz crashed to another defeat after a win in the last match. They remain tenth with six points from nine games. The Warriorz have struggled for consistency with three defeats in their last five outings.

In the first game of the day, Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates 37-28. The Titans moved from fourth to third position. They now have 12 points and a score difference of 27. It was their third win on the trot. Following their loss, the Pirates slipped from eleventh to twelfth in the standings.

As the Titans moved up, Haryana Steelers dropped from third to fourth. They have 12 points with a score difference of 7. As the Pirates slipped to the last position, Gujarat Giants moved from twelfth to eleventh.

All other teams retained their positions in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 10 points and a score difference of -1. The Bengaluru Bulls follow at number six with 10 points and a score difference of -7. UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba have eight points each.

However, they are separated on the table by score difference. The Yoddhas are seventh with a score difference of -13. The Thalaivas are eighth with a score difference of -17, and U Mumba are ninth with a score difference of -23.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi are the table toppers with 16 points from nine games.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 28 Results (Tuesday, September 30)

Match 55 - Telugu Titans (37) - Patna Pirates (28)

Match 56 - Puneri Paltan (49) - Bengal Warriorz (44)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 29 Fixtures (Wednesday, October 01)

Match 57 - Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm

Match 58 - U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More