Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 29 after MUM vs TAM PKL 2025 match

U Mumba trashed Tamil Thalaivas 42-24 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Wednesday, October 02. After three consecutive defeats, it was a massive win for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Ad

U Mumba jumped from ninth to sixth position on the table. They now have 10 points with five wins, as many losses, and a score difference of -5. It was a much-needed victory to boost their confidence. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas dropped from eighth to ninth position. They have eight points with a score difference of -35. The Thalaivas have lost four out of their last five matches.

Earlier in the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers 37-36 in a close contest. Despite the win, the Panthers remained fifth with 12 points and a score difference of zero. The Steelers also remained fourth despite the loss. They have 12 points and a score difference of 6.

Ad

Trending

With U Mumba's rise, the Bengaluru Bulls slipped from sixth to seventh. The Bulls have 10 points and a score difference of -7. UP Yoddhas dropped from seventh to eighth with eight points and a score difference of -13.

The bottom three teams remained as is. Bengal Warriorz are tenth with six points, while the Gujarat Giants are eleventh with four points. Three-time champions Patna Pirates remain at the very bottom of the table.

Ad

Meanwhile, the top three teams also remain the same. Dabang Delhi are at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. They have 16 points from nine matches. Puneri Paltan follow in second position. They have 14 points from ten games. At number three are the Telugu Titans. The Titans have 12 points and a score difference of 27.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 29 Results (Wednesday, October 01)

Match 57 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (37) - Haryana Steelers (36)

Ad

Match 58 - U Mumba (42) - Tamil Thalaivas (24)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 30 Fixtures (Thursday, October 02)

Match 59 - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, 8 pm

Match 60 - Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More