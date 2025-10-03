Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 31 after TAM vs HAR PKL 2025 match

Tamil Thalaivas put up a stunning display over the Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Friday, October 03. They pulled off a solid 45-33 win against the defending champions.

With this victory, the Tamil Thalaivas moved a spot up from ninth to eighth in the standings. They picked up their fifth win and have 10 points from 11 games with a score difference of -23. The Haryana Steelers slumped to their third consecutive defeat. Things have not been great for them as they further slipped from fifth to sixth position. The Steelers have 12 points with a score difference of -6.

Earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi continued to assert their dominance. They beat the UP Yoddhas 43-26. With a massive win, they moved from second to first and reclaimed their top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings. They have 18 points from 10 games with three successive wins. Following the loss, UP Yoddhas slipped from eighth to ninth with 8 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers moved from sixth to fifth position with 12 points and a score difference of zero. Puneri Paltan dropped from first to second with 16 points. The remaining teams retained their respective positions.

Telugu Titans are third with 12 points and a score difference of 27. At number four are U Mumba, also with 12 points but a score difference of 10. With 10 points and a score difference of -7, Bengaluru Bulls are seventh.

Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants are the bottom three teams. The Warriorz are tenth with six points. With four points, the Pirates are eleventh. The Giants remain at the very bottom of the table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 31 Results (Friday, October 03)

Match 61 - Dabang Delhi (43) - UP Yoddhas (26)

Match 62 - Tamil Thalaivas (45) - Haryana Steelers (33)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 32 Fixtures (Saturday, October 04)

Match 63 - Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm

Match 64 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

