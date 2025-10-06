Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 34 after UP vs PAT PKL 2025 match

Patna Pirates registered their third win of the season in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat UP Yoddhas 36-28 on Monday, October 06. The Pirates bounced back after two consecutive defeats.

They moved up the table and kept their hopes of qualifying in the top 8 alive. The Pirates jumped from last to tenth position. They now have six points from ten games with a score difference of -19. UP Yoddhas crashed to their fourth successive defeat. However, they remained ninth despite another loss. They have eight points with a score difference of -43.

Earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-26 in a close encounter. With their fourth win in a row, Dabang Delhi further strengthened their position at the top of the table. They have 20 points from 11 games and are close to qualification. After the defeat, the Panthers slipped from sixth to seventh position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -8.

As the Pirates moved up, Gujarat Giants dropped from tenth to eleventh position. They have six points with a score difference of -33. Further, Bengal Warriorz slipped from eleventh to twelfth position. The Warriorz have six points with a score difference of -36. As a result of the Panthers' loss, Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers moved from seventh to sixth position. They have 12 points and a score difference of -6.

Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls remained in the top five. The Paltan are second with 18 points. At number three are the Titans with 14 points. U Mumba are fourth with 12 points and a score difference of 10. The Bulls are fifth with 12 points and a score difference of -3. Tamil Thalaivas also retained their eighth spot with 10 points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 34 Results (Monday, October 06)

Match 67 - Dabang Delhi (29) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (26)

Match 68 - Patna Pirates (36) - UP Yoddhas (28)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 35 Fixtures (Tuesday, October 07)

Match 69 - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, 8 pm

Match 70 - Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More