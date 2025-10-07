Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 35 after HAR vs DEL PKL 2025 match

Daang Delhi continued their unbelievable run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with a fabulous win over Haryana Steelers on Tuesday, October 07. They beat them 9-3 in the tie-breaker.

Ad

Dabang Delhi won their fifth match in a row. They have been unstoppable this season. Delhi continued to strengthen their position at the top of the table. With 11 wins from 12 games, they remained in first place with 22 points and a score difference of 72. Haryana Steelers remained sixth despite the defeat. Nonetheless, the Pro Kabaddi defending champions crashed to their fourth straight loss. They have 12 points with a score difference of -6.

Ad

Trending

In the earlier game, Tamil Thalaivas registered a thumping 56-37 victory over Patna Pirates. They moved from eighth to seventh on the table. The Thalaivas have 12 points with a score difference of -8. Patna Pirates, who were tenth, dropped to the last position in the standings. They are twelfth with six points and a score difference of -38.

As a result of Thalaivas' win, Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped from seventh to eighth position. They have 12 points with a score difference of -8. Following Patna's loss, Gujarat Giants moved from eleventh to tenth position. They have six points and a score difference of -33. Further, Bengal Warriorz moved up from twelfth to eleventh. They have six points and a score difference of -36.

Ad

The other teams held onto their previous positions. Puneri Paltan are second with 18 points. Telugu Titans are third with 14 points. U Mumba are fourth with 12 points and a score difference of 10. Bengaluru Bulls are fifth with the same points but a score difference of -3. UP Yoddhas are ninth with eight points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 35 Results (Tuesday, October 07)

Match 69 - Tamil Thalaivas (56) - Patna Pirates (37)

Ad

Match 70 - Haryana Steelers (33) - Dabang Delhi (33)

(Dabang Delhi won the tie-breaker 9-3)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 36 Fixtures (Wednesday, October 08)

Match 71 - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, 8 pm

Match 72 - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More