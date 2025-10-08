Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 36 after PUN vs MUM PKL 2025 match

Puneri Paltan registered their fourth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The beat U Mumba 37-27 on Wednesday, October 8. It was their second victory over U Mumba in the season.
They continued to consolidate their position in the second place on the table. Puneri Paltan have 20 points from 13 games and a score difference of 71. Despite the defeat, U Mumba retained their fourth position on the table. However, their two-match winning streak came to an end. They have 12 points from as many games with a score difference of 0.
Earlier in the day, Telugu Titans registered a massive 46-29 victory over the Haryana Steelers. It was their fifth win in a row, a first-time achievement for them in Pro Kabaddi history. The Titans retained their third spot. They now have 16 points from 13 matches with a score difference of 49. Haryana crashed to their fifth straight loss. They further slipped from sixth to eighth position with 12 points and a score difference of -23.
As a result, Jaipur Pink Panthers moved from eighth to seventh position. The Panthers have 12 points with a score difference of -8. Tamil Thalaivas moved up from seventh to sixth position. They have 12 points and a score difference of -8. The other teams retained their previous positions. Dabang Delhi are at the top with 22 points from 12 games. Bengaluru Bulls are fifth with 12 points and a score difference of -3.
UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriorz, and Patna Pirates are in the bottom four. The Yoddhas are ninth with eight points. Gujarat are tenth with six points and a score difference of -33. The Warriorz are eleventh with the same points and a score difference of -36. Patna Pirates are at the very bottom of the standings.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 36 Results (Wednesday, October 8)
Match 71 - Telugu Titans (46) - Haryana Steelers (29)
Match 72 - Puneri Paltan (37) - U Mumba (27)
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 37 Fixtures (Thursday, October 9)
Match 73 - Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi, 8 pm
Match 74 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, 9 pm
(Both matches will be played at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)