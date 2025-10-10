Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 38 after BEN vs MUM PKL 2025 match

U Mumba trounced Bengal Warriorz 48-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Friday, October 10. It was a huge win for Sunil Kumar and his troops. They bounced back after a defeat in their previous game.

U Mumba retained their fourth position in the standings. They now have 14 points from 13 matches. The Mumbai-based franchise have caught form at the right time with three wins in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriorz slipped from tenth to eleventh after the loss. They have eight points from 12 games with a score difference of -54.

Earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi defeated the Gujarat Giants 39-33. They returned to winning ways after a loss in their last outing. Delhi consolidated their top spot. They have 24 points from 14 games. With this win, they also become the first team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs. Despite the loss, Gujarat Giants retained their ninth spot. They have eight points from 13 matches with a score difference of -37.

As a result of Bengal's defeat, UP Yoddhas moved from eleventh to tenth position. They have eight points from 12 matches with a score difference of -45. The remaining teams held onto their respective positions.

Puneri Paltan are second with 20 matches from 13 matches. Telugu Titans are third with 16 points from 13 outings. At the fifth spot are the Bengaluru Bulls with 12 points and a score difference of -3. Tamil Thalaivas follow at sixth with 12 points and a score difference of -8. Jaipur Pink Panthers also have 12 points but are seventh with a score difference of -8. Defending champions Haryana Steelers are eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -23.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 38 Results (Friday, October 10)

Match 75 - Dabang Delhi (39) - Gujarat Giants (33)

Match 76 - U Mumba (48) - Bengal Warriorz (29)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 39 Fixtures (Saturday, October 11)

Match 77 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm

Match 78 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

