Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 41 after MUM vs UP PKL 2025 match

UP Yoddhas registered a huge victory over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Monday, October 13. They beat them 40-24 to end their five-match losing streak.

With this massive victory, UP Yoddhas moved from tenth to ninth position on the table. They now have 10 points from 14 games. The Yoddhas remain in contention for a top-eight finish. Despite the loss, U Mumba remained in fifth position. They have 14 points from as many matches with a score difference of three.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates 39-32. The Pro Kabaddi defending champions won after five back-to-back defeats. They moved from seventh to sixth position. Haryana have 14 points with a score difference of -16. Patna Pirates, who suffered their second successive defeat, continue to languish at the bottom of the table. They have just six points from 12 games.

With UP's win, Gujarat Giants slipped from ninth to tenth. They have eight points with a score difference of -37. As a result of Haryana's win, Tamil Thalaivas dropped from sixth to seventh position. They have 12 points from 14 matches with a score difference of -21.

The remaining teams retained their respective positions. Puneri Paltan are at the top with 24 points and a score difference of 84. Dabang Delhi are second with the same points and a score difference of 77. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs. They are also guaranteed a top-four finish.

Telugu Titans are third with 16 points and a score difference of 49. In the fourth position are the Bengaluru Bulls with 16 points and a score difference of 29. Jaipur Pink Panthers are eighth with 12 points and a score difference of -29. Bengal Warriorz are eleventh with eight points and a score difference of -65.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 41 Results (Monday, October 13)

Match 81 - Haryana Steelers (39) - Patna Pirates (32)

Match 82 - UP Yoddhas (40) - U Mumba (24)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 42 Fixtures (Tuesday, October 14)

Match 83 - Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, 8 pm

Match 84 - UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

