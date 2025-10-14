Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 42 after UP vs TAM PKL 2025 match

UP Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas to register their second consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 32-31 on Tuesday, October 14.

With this, they moved further up on the table from ninth to eighth position. The Yoddhas now have 12 points from 15 games with a score difference of -28. They have caught momentum at the right time and are alive in the playoffs race. It was the second successive defeat for Tamil Thalaivas. They retained their seventh spot despite the loss. The Thalaivas have 12 points with a score difference of -22.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Giants beat Patna Pirates 40-32. Gujarat retained their tenth position with 10 points. With three back-to-back losses, the Pirates remained at the very bottom. Their qualification seems extremely difficult from here on.

As a result of the Yoddhas' win, Jaipur Pink Panthers dropped from eighth to ninth position. The Panthers have 12 points with a score difference of -29. There were no other changes in the standings.

Puneri Paltan are at the top with 24 points and a score difference of 84. Dabang Delhi are second with 24 points and a score difference of 77. Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls are third and fourth, respectively, with 16 points each. U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are fifth and sixth, respectively, with 14 points each. Bengal Warriorz remained eleventh with eight points.

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have already qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs. Moreover, both teams are also guaranteed a top-four finish. The remaining teams are in contention for six spots left in the top eight. Two spots also remain in the top four, which will make each game crucial from this stage.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 42 Results (Tuesday, October 14)

Match 83 - Gujarat Giants (40) - Patna Pirates (32)

Match 84 - UP Yoddhas (32) - Tamil Thalaivas (31)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 43 Fixtures (Wednesday, October 15)

Match 85 - Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz, 7:30 pm

Match 86 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, 8:30 pm

Match 87 - Gujarat Giants vs Tail Thalaivas, 9:30 pm

(All three matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

