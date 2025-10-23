Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 50 after PAT vs JAI PKL 2025 match

Patna Pirates bagged a dominating 33-18 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Thursday, October 23. It was their fifth win in a row.

The Pirates moved from eighth to seventh place. They have 16 points from 18 games with a score difference of 10. The Pirates became the eighth and last team to enter the playoffs. Jaipur Pink Panthers lost two back-to-back games. They slipped from seventh to eighth position. The Panthers have 16 points with a score difference of -48.

Earlier, UP Yoddhas beat U Mumba 35-32 in a close game. The Yoddhas moved from eleventh to ninth position. However, they narrowly missed out on the top eight. They ended with 14 points. U Mumba's three-match winning streak came to an end. They retained their fifth spot but failed to make the top four. They finished with 20 points and a score difference of 8.

In the first game, Bengaluru Bulls notched up another crushing win, beating the Gujarat Giants 54-26. They retained their third spot with 22 points and confirmed a top-four finish. The Giants went down from tenth to eleventh position.

As a result of Yoddhas' win, Tamil Thalaivas slipped from ninth to tenth. They finished with 12 points and a score difference of -36. As U Mumba lost, Telugu Titans retained their fourth spot. The Titans ended with 20 points and a score difference of 45.

Puneri Paltan finished at the top with 26 points and a score difference of 88. Dabang Delhi remained second with 26 points and score difference of 38. Pro Kabaddi defending champions Haryana Steelers held on to their fifth position. Bengal Warriorz ended in the last position. These were the final standings with the league stage coming to an end.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 50 Results (Thursday, October 23)

Match 106 - Bengaluru Bulls (54) - Gujarat Giants (26)

Match 107 - UP Yoddhas (35) - U Mumba (32)

Match 108 - Patna Pirates (33) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (18)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 51 Fixtures (Saturday, October 25)

Play-in 1 - Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm

Play-in 2 - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

