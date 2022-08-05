"I knew Pawan was going to fetch 220 to 230 lakh" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat explains why he did not bid for the Hi-Flier at Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022

Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has explained why he did not bid for Pawan Sehrawat at the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022. Randhir said that he knew Pawan would go at a price of around ₹2.2 to ₹2.3 crore, which is why he thought of securing Vikash Khandola first.

In a chat with the host broadcasters during the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022, Randhir Singh Sehrawat pointed out that since Vikash Khandola's name first came out, he did not want to lose him to save money for Pawan Sehrawat. Other teams had a bigger purse than Bengaluru, which is why they could have outbid the Bulls.

Randhir has played a massive role in Pawan's success. He was in tears after seeing his disciple leave for another team.

"I knew Pawan would go for 220-230 lakh. As Vikash Khandola's name came out first, I thought I should go for him. If I tried to hold the money, we would have probably missed out on both Vikash and Pawan."

"Vikash Khandola once told me he wants to play under me" - Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat

During the same chat, Randhir Singh Sehrawat added that Vikash Khandola once told him that he desired to play under his guidance. The Bulls signed Khandola for ₹1.7 crore at the Pro Kabaddi Auction.

"Vikash Khandola once told me that he wants to play under me. So, now he has got the chance," Randhir concluded.

Pawan Sehrawat made history on Friday as he was sold for a massive ₹2.26 crore to the Tamil Thalaivas. U Mumba and Thalaivas had an intense bidding war for Pawan, where the latter eventually emerged victorious. Pawan became the first player in PKL history to earn a bid of more than ₹2 crore.

