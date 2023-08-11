Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Bengal Warriors

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction is poised to showcase a constellation of star players from the Bengal Warriors, a lineup that notably includes their triumphant title-holding captain, Maninder Singh.

Maninder Singh, who has undeniably stood as the bedrock of consistent performance for the Bengal Warriors across the seasons, is set to undergo the scrutiny of the auction this time around.

He guided the team to championship victory during the riveting 7th season of the Pro Kabaddi League back in 2019 and amassed a formidable tally of 238 raid points in the preceding edition, firmly securing his position among the league's top five raiders. Surprisingly, despite his stellar contributions, he found himself not retained by the franchise for this season.

The former Indian captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been released by the franchise ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League auction. Deepak Hooda featured in 17 matches and gathered 56 total points in the 9th edition.

In 2022, he also became just the 4th player to cross 1000 raid points in the history of PKL. He is currently in the third spot with 1119 total points from 157 matches. The experienced all-rounder will go under the hammer this time.

Bengal Warriors also released Shrikant Jadhav ahead of the auction. The raider gathered 123 raid points in his 21 matches and was the 2nd best, after their captain Maninder Singh in 2022.

Vaibhav Garje had a decent season last year. The defender gathered 31 total points from 18 matches. He will be back with the Bengal Warriors for the PKL 10.

Another notable youngster to be retained by the franchise is Guhan. The young raider featured in three matches last year and gathered six points. Suyog Gaikar and Prashant Kumar are the two other young players retained by the franchise ahead of the PKL 10 auction.

The management is looking for a complete revamp this year and has retained only young players ahead of the auction. It will be interesting to see if the franchise picks any of the released Elite category players in the auction.

Players retained and released by Bengal Warriors ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained players:

Existing young players:

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje R Guhan Suyon Baban Gaikar Prashant Kumar

Released players:

Surender Nada Parveen Satpal Amit Sheoran Suleiman Pahlevani Rohit Balaji D Ashish Vinod Maninder Singh Shrikant Jadhav Girish Ernak Deepak Hooda Ajinkya Kapre Manoj Gowda Shubham Shinde Aslam Thambi Akash Sakthivel R