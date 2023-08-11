Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls are one of the franchises that have retained less number of players ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 auction. The team has opted for one Elite Player, two retained young players and as many existing young players. Bengaluru Bulls also has released 13 players ahead of the auction.

Bengaluru Bulls has let go of their captain Vikash Kandola. He was the 2nd most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League when the Bulls picked him up for a whopping sum of INR 1.7 crores in the last edition. However, Vikash Kandola could not dominate the charts and finished with 139 total points in his 24 appearances last year.

Sachin Narwal, who couldn't make a huge impact in the last season, has been released by the Bulls. The all-rounder gathered only 39 points in his 16 appearances in last year's Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls has opted to retain Bharat Hooda, who was one of the top performers in the last edition. Bharat ended the PKL 9 season with 279 total points from his 23 matches and was the 2nd best player after Arjun Deshwal. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider topped the season with 296 points from 24 matches.

Saurabh Nandal will return to Bengaluru Bulls for the PKL 10. The defender gathered 73 points from 24 matches and was the 2nd best defender in the PKL 9.

Neeraj Narwal had a decent season last year. The raider featured in 24 matches and amassed 115 points. He has been retained by the Bengaluru Bulls for the upcoming season and is the only Elite Player retained by the franchise.

Players retained and released by Bengaluru Bulls ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained players:

Elite players:

Neeraj Narwal

Retained young players:

Bharat Saurabh Nandal

Existing young players:

Yash Hooda

Released players:

Vinod Naik Vikas kandola Rahul Mahender Singh Narender Sachin Narwal Harmanjit Singh Lal Mohar Nageshor Tharu More Gb Mayur Kadam Rajnesh Sudhakar Kadam