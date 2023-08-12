Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants are aiming to rebuild their squad ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The franchise have released several star players, including Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola and the Korean star Dong Geon Lee.

Lee could not make an impact in the last edition. He played 12 matches and managed only 39 points. The experienced defender Sandeep Kandola ended the PKL 9 season with just six points from 14 matches.

One of the emerging overseas players, Mohammad Ghorbani, has been released by the franchise. The Iran all-rounder played one match in the last edition and gathered one point.

Gujarat Giants finished sixth in the last edition of the league, and they will aim for a better result in 2023. The team has backed experienced players like Manuj and Sonu to lead the charge.

Manuj had a below-par performance in the last edition. The right-corner defender featured in 10 matches and gathered as many points. The franchise has shown faith in the experienced defender and has backed him for the next season. Sonu, who ended the PKL 9 with 46 points from 12 appearances, will return for the Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

In the ninth edition, Rakesh was one of the stand-out performers from Gujarat Giants. The young raider played in 17 matches and fetched 133 points.

Parteek Dahiya is one of the two retained players under the Existing New Young Players category. The young all-rounder impressed everyone the last season with 183 points from 19 matches. He is the player to watch out for in this season.

Players retained and released by Gujarat Giants ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Players:

Retained Elite players:

Manuj Sonu

Retained Young Players:

Rakesh

Existing New Young Players:

Rohan Singh Parteek Dahiya

Released Players:

Chandran Rajput Mahendra Rajput Dong Geon Lee Purna Singh Pardeep Kumar Sawin Sonu Singh Mohammad Ghorbani Rohit Kumar Gaurav Prashant Rai Kapil Baldev Singh Sandeep Kandola Rinku Narwal Ujjval Singh Sourav Gulia Sandeep Vijin Priyank Arkam Shaikh Shankar Gadai