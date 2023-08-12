Pro Kabaddi League 2023: List of released and retained players by Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have opted to retain four young players and one Elite Player ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League auction in September.

Telugu Titans have struggled in assembling a balanced side in the past and this year, they have opted for youngsters over experienced players ahead of the auction. It will be interesting to see how they turn up for the auction.

The team has let go of the experienced Siddharth Desai ahead of the auction. The raider was the best performer for Telugu Titans in the last edition with 144 points from 17 matches. However, he might not feature for the Titans in the upcoming season.

Notably, Siddharth Desai has lost his place in the Indian team as well. Desai had a knee injury recently, and the raider could not regain his form yet.

Monu Goyat is one of the notable names who could not find a place in the retention list of Telugu Titans. Goyat had a forgettable season last year. He grabbed 33 points from his 10 matches. Surjeet Singh has been released by the franchise. The defender played 13 matches and gathered 19 points in the PKL 9.

Parvesh Bhainswal is the only Elite Player retained by the franchise. The left-cover defender played in 21 matches and gathered 58 points in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 edition.

Rajnish is one of the young players to watch out for this season. The raider featured in two matches and gathered 11 points in the last edition.

Mohit Pahal, the left-corner defender, will return to The Titans in the 2023 edition. He played three matches and fetched up seven points in the last year.

Players retained and released by Telugu Titans ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Retained Elite players:

Parvesh Bhainswal

Retained Young Players:

Rajnish

Existing New Young Players:

Mohit Nitin Vijay

Released Players:

Monu Goyat Ankit Beniwal Abhishek Singh Siddharth Desai Vishal Bhardwaj Surjeet Singh Prince Vijay Kumar Ankit Ravinder Pahal Palla Ramkrishna Adarsh T Mohit Pahal Muhammad Shihas Mohsen K.Hanumanthu Hamid Nader Ravinder