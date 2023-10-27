"Pro Kabaddi League changed my life" - Pardeep Narwal opens up ahead of PKL Season 10

The star raider Pardeep Narwal has opened up about his journey in the Pro Kabaddi League. He has also shown his excitement for the upcoming season as the PKL will return for its milestone 10th season in December.

The league will return to its old format and will be played in all 12 cities this time around. Meanwhile, Narwal is all set to represent UP Yoddhas after the 'Dubki King' was retained by the franchise ahead of the auctions.

It will be the third season for Pardeep with UP Yoddhas. Ahead of the historic season, the star raider acknowledged the contribution of the PKL in changing his life. He said:

“PKL over the last 9 years has really changed our lives and careers. PKL has helped and ensured that more people now know about us, and it has given us a lot.”

Pardeep Narwal expected the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League to do better than the previous editions and he seemingly looked excited about travelling to all 12 cities and playing in front of the fans all around.

“Season 10 should be a massive milestone and we all expect the tournament to be a great one. This is a big year for the tournament, and it is fantastic that we will be going back to all the 12 cities during the competition,” he further added.

How Pardeep Narwal has fared in Pro Kabaddi League with UP Yoddhas?

For the unversed, Pardeep Narwal is the most successful raider in the PKL's history. He made his debut for Patna Pirates in the second season and has played 153 matches in the PKL ever since.

Pardeep has amassed a total of 1,568 raid points in his PKL career. He had a relatively quiet start with the Yoddhas as he only managed 188 points in the eighth season. However, he improved massively in the latest edition with 220 points.