Pro Kabaddi League inspires a lot of young kids - Jaipur Pink Panthers' player Ankush ahead of PKL 2023

The Pro Kabaddi League has become more competitive with each season. In Season 9, Ankush emerged as a defensive powerhouse.

This exceptional display not only led him to secure the esteemed Best Defender of the Season Award. But, he also played an instrumental role in propelling the Jaipur Pink Panthers to seize the coveted PKL 2022 title.

At a mere 20 years of age, Ankush has not only set a precedent but also offered a glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead. Reflecting upon his early inspirations, he told PKL:

"During my formative years, players like Rajesh Narwal and Rohit Chillar were my role models. Even my elder brother, Amit, participated in the initial Pro Kabaddi League seasons, fueling my dream of becoming a professional kabaddi player."

Ankush, hailing from Lakhan Majra, a village in the Rohtak district said:

"I was a mere 6-7-year-old when I took up the sport. For young kids, I think, PKL is a great league that inspires them to take up the sport professionally and a platform for young players like me to improve our skills.

"Training alongside seasoned professionals was an enriching experience. Coach Sanjeev Kumar Ballyan's guidance always encouraged me to give my best on the mat. Senior players, including skipper Sunil Kumar, provided constant motivation and eased the pressure," Ankush elaborated.

After a brief stint with the Bengaluru Bulls, Ankush returned to the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a young player for the subsequent season. This marked the onset of a remarkable journey that saw him amass an impressive tally of 89 tackle points, firmly establishing him as a rising star.

As Ankush revealed, the team's collective training and Coach Sanjeev's strategic preparations were instrumental in their success. His unique defensive maneuver, the signature ankle hold, became a talking point in Season 9. "As a defender, I prioritize holding my position and focusing on restraining the raider's ankle or thigh.

