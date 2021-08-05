Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction 2021 dates announced

The player auction for season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will take place between August 29-31 in Mumbai. The 2021 edition of the PKL will mark the return of the league after a gap of around two years due to COVID-19.

Several domestic, overseas and new young players are divided into four categories ahead of the mega-auction. The four categories are named A, B, C & D, with three sub-categories in each of them.

Players are sub-categorized as defenders, raiders and all-rounders in each of the four categories. The base price for Category A is INR 30 lakhs, Category B is INR 20 lakhs, while Category C & D will contain players with a base price of INR 10 lakhs and 6 lakhs, respectively.

Each team has been allotted a salary cap of INR 4.4 crore to buy players at the upcoming PKL player auction 2021. They will have to build a strong squad within the given purse.

“We are excited about the return of PKL after two long years as it is home to top-quality kabaddi for fans in India and the world. There is immense excitement among players as we get ready for the player auctions for Season 8. We are sure to find more heroes through the upcoming auctions as we have in the last several seasons,” said Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, PKL.

PKL League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said that the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held as per the government rules along with all safety measures.

“PKL Season 8, will be conducted as per strict government rules and safety protocols with the support and cooperation of all our stakeholders and associates in the national kabaddi ecosystem under the AKFI,” he further added.

Ahead of the PKL 2021 auction, teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their season 7 squad. There is no limit on the minimum number of players to be retained ahead of the auction.

The auction will be nothing short of exciting as over 500 players will go under the hammer.

When & where to watch PKL player auction 2021?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction will be held in Mumbai between August 29 - 31. The auction will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

