Vikash Kandola picks his dream PKL seven

Haryana Steelers' explosive raider Vikash Kandola picked his dream PKL team during his appearance on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram talk show - Beyond The Mat. The agile raider put together an explosive raiding trio and a well balanced defensive unit. Surprisingly, Kandola didn't include himself in this dream PKL line-up.

Vikash Kandola made his debut in the fourth season of the PKL with Dabang Delhi K.C. but didn't get enough chances to showcase his talent. He had a limited campaign in PKL 5 after moving to the Haryana Steelers as he picked up an injury mid-season.

After returning in PKL 6, Vikas Kandola has delivered in the past two seasons of the tournament, becoming the top scorer for the Haryana-based franchise. He has been a versatile raider with his ability to lead up front and is also known for raiding in do-or-die situations.

With 420 raid points scored at an average of 8.23 in the past three editions, Vikash Kandola has shown consistency with 17 Super-10s to his name.

Vikash Kandola was a part of the Indian junior team that won gold in the 2016 Asian Junior Kabaddi Championship. He made his debut for the senior team in last year's South Asian Games and was a part of the gold-winning national team.

Vikash picks Season 2's rising star Sandeep Kandola, excludes himself from dream PKL team

Kandola made a few surprising decisions while naming his dream PKL team during the rapid-fire segment of the show. While he picked Season 2's rising star Sandeep Kandola as the left corner of the side, he didn't name himself in the squad.

Nicknamed the Baby-faced Assassin, Sandeep Kandola had a breakout campaign in PKL 2 for the Telugu Titans, where he scored 59 tackle points in just 16 matches.

He recently returned to the 67th Senior Nationals after serving a 4-year ban for the intake of performance enhancers. He was also the top defender for Services in their silver-winning campaign back in March this year.

Vikash Kandola picked Ravinder Pahal, who also had a sensational campaign in the second edition of the PKL, as the right corner of the team. The Hawk has been a veteran in the PKL with the second-most tackle points (326) in Pro Kabaddi history.

Kandola chose the Gujarat Fortunegiants' duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal in the cover department. Both players have been sensational to watch over the past couple of seasons, especially with their breath-taking combination tackles.

The offense of Vikash Kandola's dream team looks dominating with the likes of 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat and the 'Dabang Express' Naveen Kumar in the side. Both have been valuable players for their respective sides, scoring 300+ raid points each in the PKL last year. Kandola chose PKL 5's debutant Sachin Tanwar as the third raider of the team.

Vikash Kandola's all-time dream PKL seven: Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ravinder Pahal, Sandeep Kandola, Sunil Kumar, and Parvesh Bhainswal