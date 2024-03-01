Pro Kabaddi Season 10: Full List of Award Winners in PKL 2023/24

The 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League is done and dusted. Puneri Paltan secured their maiden championship by beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the final earlier tonight (March 1). Pankaj Mohite was the hero for Paltan with nine raid points, including a game-changing super raid.

Haryana Steelers' defense let the team down on the night when it mattered the most. The likes of Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, and Mohit managed just a solitary point in the second half of the match. It eventually resulted in Haryana's three-point defeat.

Although the Haryana Steelers could not win the title, their fans would be proud of the fact that they qualified for the final despite finishing fifth in the standings. Also, the Steelers made a weak start to the tournament in Ahmedabad, where they were crushed by the UP Yoddhas 27-57 in their season opener.

Who won Top Raider and Top Defender award in Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

Now that the Pro Kabaddi League final is in the history books, here's a look at all the award winners at the post-match presentation of the tournament.

PKL 10 Champions: Puneri Paltan

Runners-up: Haryana Steelers

Best Raider: Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi KC (276 raid points)

Top Defender: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Puneri Paltan (99 tackle points)

Best Emerging Player: Yogesh Dahiya, Dabang Delhi KC (74 tackle points)

Most Valuable Player: Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan (142 raid points and 26 tackle points)

When will PKL 11 start?

There is still no official update on when PKL 11 will start. Previously, PKL seasons would start in July or August, but of late, the organizers have conducted the tournament in the winter season.

Fans will have to wait for an official update from organizers for the start of PKL 11. Until then, Puneri Paltan will continue to be the champions.